Nagaland Govt again backs integration call

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Aug 12: Batting for Naga integration, the Nagaland State Government has said it will pave the way for an “alternative arrangement that may arise from the political agreement”.

The Neiphiu Rio led Government further said that it continues to play the role of an “active facilitator” in the ongoing negotiations between the Government of India and the “Naga National Political Groups”.

This resolution was adopted in a meeting of the elected members of the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) Government of Nagaland and members of the PDA Coordination Committee at the State Banquet Hall, Kohima, Nagaland on August 11.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the PDA Government in Nagaland “supports” the desire of the Naga people for the integration of all “contiguous Naga areas” which has been passed as resolutions in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on four occasions.

The PDA Government claimed that it “has been supporting this legitimate and democratic right of the people, consistently”. The PDA Government appealed to “our neighboring States” to appreciate the history and democratic rights of the Nagas under a spirit of mutual respect “so that we can live together as god neighbours under an environment of harmonious coexistence and brotherhood”.

The Government also appealed to the negotiating parties, especially the Government of India to expedite the peace process and respond to the voice of the people by bringing a political solution that is honorable and acceptable to the people at the earliest.

Reiterating its commitment to pave the way for “an alternative arrangement that may arise from the political agreement,” the PDA Government urged all sections of Naga society to come together under a spirit of unity and oneness “so that together we strengthen the peace process and create an environment that is congenial for successful conclusion of the ongoing negotiations”.

The Nagaland Government also extended its appreciation to the Government of India and the Central agencies for their positive response and timely interventions during the time of natural calamities being faced by Nagaland due to incessant and heavy rainfall. The PDA Government also acknowledged the efforts of the entire Government machineries including agencies for the tireless efforts in combating the forces of nature and for extending all possible assistance to the people who have been impacted by the calamities.