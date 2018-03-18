Nagaland Guv upholds principles of secularism, democracy

IMPHAL, Mar 17: A one-day intellectual discussion on ‘Indigenous Culture in North East India” was organised by the Organising Committee of Indian National Fellowship Centre, Manipur Chapter at Jubilee Hall, RIMS today.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Governor of Nagaland, PB Acharya stated that no force can stop India from becoming the greatest Nation in the world if the citizens put the principles of democracy, secularism and unity in diversity into practice.

He called upon the people of the country mainly from the North East to promote the principles so as to make India a peaceful, powerful and vibrant country.

He asserting that unity in diversity which is the peculiarity of India prevails only because of the existence of the principles of secularism and democracy.

Observing that people in the country need to change their mindset and acknowledge the richness of North East region and the contributions made by its people towards the country, he maintained that giving equal treatment to all the citizens including those people having small faith and different way of living is necessary.

The Governor asked to what level of development has been witnessed by the people of the North East despite having rich natural resources including oil and mineral.

People of the region contributed immensely towards the movement of India’s freedom struggle but they got little recognition, he added.

Acknowledging Manipur as a land quite famous in different fields be it in music, theatre, culture or natural beauty apart from having many iconic figures, Acharya exhorted youth of the State to imbibe the sense of consciousness to further flourish the society.

He went on to advocate that one should apply their knowledge gained from education in uplifting the society. The concerned authorities in the universities and other educational institutions must give due importance on their capability to produce bring students, he added.

He opined that there cannot be overall development in the country unless the rural areas are not uplifted.

Stressing on respecting and promoting one’s own culture, tradition and values, the Governor appealed to all to preserve and promote the values inherited from their ancestors for the sake of betterment of the society. He also urged the people to promote one’s own mother tongue which is necessary for securing their identity.

MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar who attended the programme as guest of honour observed that there will be development in the State only when there is peace and cooperation among the different communities.

He maintained that there will be peace only when the different communities respect one’ culture and tradition and understand each other.

Taking part in the programme as special guest, RIMS Director A Santa Singh emphasised the need for knowing one’s own history and values.

The function was presided by titular king of the State, Leishemba Sanajaoba. On the occasion, renowned folk singer Rewben Mashangva performed.