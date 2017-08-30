Nagaland shut down threatened

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Aug 29 : The anti-corruption lobby of Nagaland, Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) has threatened to resort to Nagaland State wide bandh if the Government does not meet its 7-point resolution of August 25 Dimapur rally. Of the 7 resolutions ACAUT demanded particularly the demand to institute Nagaland Lokayukta and termination of all backdoor appointees “before September is out”.

ACAUT said in a statement today that the 7-point resolution is historic and its adoption can transform the state into an oasis of peace, development and prosperity, if sincerely implemented by the Government of Nagaland and Government of India both.

“ACAUT and the Naga people are all out for sanity and good sense to prevail, and therefore, the Government of Nagaland is urged to listen impassionedly to the cry of the people to implement the 7 points, particularly, the demand to institute Nagaland Lokayukta and termination of all backdoor appointees which were done in total violation of High Court order dated 8th June 2016 before September is out. However, in case the Government of Nagaland refuses to do so, it should be prepared for full-blown state-wide agitation,” it warned. It then said that in the event of the Government of Nagaland decides not to heed to the voice of the people, the people should be prepared to wage the moral battle, and “it will require each of us to set aside our differences and stand united as one” irrespective of clan, tribe, denomination, political affiliation, or geographical location.

It advised the Government of Nagaland not to “test the patience of the people and fool around” but to heed to the demands of the people before the deadline expires.