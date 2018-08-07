Nagas have nothing to do with Manipuri history : ANSAM

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Aug 6: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) today said that it is “deeply disturbed by the unfounded and illegitimate assertions of sections of the Meitei brethren without any regard for the rights and voice of the Naga people living in the present State of Manipur”.

According to the ANSAM, the Nagas have nothing against the 2000 years of Manipuri history. “However, to equate that history as a history common with that of the Nagas and tribals of Manipur State is utterly presumptuous and disrespectful,” the ANSAM said.

According to the Naga student body, the term “Manipur” can find experiential meaning only with the “Manipuris” or the Meitei people. ANSAM also said that the Nagas have never in their history or narratives identified with “Manipur” or “Manipuri” and there has always been a distinct position and history between the Naga people and the Manipuris or Meitei people.

The ANSAM said that, right from the moment of encounter with the wave of colonialism, the Naga people have been asserting their democratic rights to self-determination. “Our people’s struggle for their inherent political rights has strengthened and contributed to the ideals and practice of democracy and has inspired many struggling natives of the region to assert their historical and political rights and towards dialogue and peace, thereby enriching democratic principles in the sub continent as a whole,” the ANSAM stated.

The Naga student body said that the “peace efforts of the collective leadership” of the Naga people and the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an opportunity to usher in lasting peace, prosperity and development in the region . It added that the “imminent political settlement” is thus ordained to benefit the entire region and India.

“Therefore, it is in the collective interest of the entire region that every community support and strengthen the Indo-Naga peace talk,” the Naga student body said. “It is also for the Government of India not to complicate the process of the political dialogue by factoring in unfounded and concocted sentiments drummed up from myopic quarters but to be firmly committed to the merit of the issue at hand,” the ANSAM added.