Nagas march in New Delhi for immediate solution

Newmai News Network

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: Thousands of Nagas carried out a “peaceful mass rally” in the national capital New Delhi on Saturday deman-ding “immediate political solution” to the Naga political issue.

The rally started from Mandi House at 11 am, and later, they marched towards Jantar Mantar where they held a public meeting. The Naga people from all walks of life came out in Naga traditional attires. They shout- ed slogans and sang throughout the rally holding placards. Besides the Naga leaders, many activists and scholars from outside the Naga community also gave solidarity speeches on the occasion.

“The Nagas are not happy on the prolonging of the Indo-Naga peace process which is running for over two decades that has seen no major breakthrough to this day,” the organisers informed Newmai News Network on Saturday. The massive rally was organised by the Naga Student Union Delhi (NSUD) in collaboration with Naga community in Delhi under the theme, “Global Nagas Call for Immediate Political Solution – Honourable and Acceptable”.

The primary purpose of the rally was to express the deep sense of despondence prevailing among the Naga due to protracted Naga political issue, the organisers said. “While the negotiation keeps prolonging on the pretext of one reason or other, the situation back home, Nagalim has become from bad to worse,” they further said, while adding, “Unless the Union Government takes the matter seri- ously and find the solution, no one knows what is going to happen to the future of the Nagas”. They also said that it is not in the interest of the Nagas to return to the old days of turning Naga Hill into a war zone like 1960s. “Nagas want justice to be done to Nagas as soon as possible ushering peace in our land so that Naga would step into the new journey of peace and prosperity. The rally was a symbolic expression of the Nagas’ cry, asking global communities to give their attention and help us to find a solution to our problem,” the organisers added.

The peace talks between the Government of India (GOI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim -Isaac-Muivah (NSCN-IM) have witnessed 21 years of negotiations, and along with the Working Committee (WC) comprising six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since November 2017 has been continuing without much tangible result except the most recent Indo-Naga Framework Agreement 2015. “The historic rally, therefore, is also a call to expedite the ongoing negotiations and facilitate an early democratic solution of the decades-old Naga political issue which is acceptable and honourable to the Nagas based on historical facts and political legitimacy,” the organisers added.

“Under the spirit of unity, brotherhood and oneness, around ten thousand Naga residents, including students, employees, lawyers, religious leaders, scholars and intellectuals converged at Mandi House and later marched towards Jantar Mantar,” they also said.

The event also saw a culmination of representatives from various Naga apex bodies, including Naga Hoho, NHM, NPMHR, FNR, NTC and other various organizations like South Asian Forum for Human Rights (SAFHR), National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM) and Pakistan India Peoples’ Forum for Peace & Democracy (PIPFPD) and many others. “Solution will be there if only India is willing to recognize our rights. This really has nothing to do with the ensuing election,” said Neingulo Krome, Secretary General of Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR).

Hundreds of volunteers and choirs from various Naga fellowships in the city also took part in the rally carrying placards with slogans such as “Nagas want! Solution, Solution, Solution”, “Nagalim, Nagalim, Nagalim! March on, March on, March on”, “Modi must Respond! Where is the Solution”, “Kuk Kuk Kuknalim! Victory, to Our Land to the People”, and so on.

“I am impressed by the presence of youngsters’ discipline and devotion to the cause of the Nagas self-rule and I am quite sure this will continue till they achieve their objective,” says Tapan Kumar Bose, former secretary general of the SAFHR.

In 2003, the Government of India under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made a bold move by recognising the “unique history of the Nagas”. The Nagas appreciated the Government of India for recognising the “unique history and it is the hope of every Nagas that the political solution will be based on its historical facts and political legitimacy,” the organisers also said.

“The history of the Naga resistance movement and its struggle for the right to self-determination can be traced back to 1918, with the founding of Naga Club in Kohima by a group of few like-minded Nagas. The Naga Club was reorganised as a political organisation; as a result, the Naga National Council (NNC) was formed in 1946 under the leadership of AZ Phizo,” the organisers further said, adding, “Hence, the Global Naga Mass Rally was carried out with the demand for early conclusion of the peace talks, with a political solution which is honourable and acceptable to all Nagas”.