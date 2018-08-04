Nagas of Manipur observe 3rd anniversary of Framework Agreement

NNN/ Our Correspondents

IMP,CDL,SPT/UKL, AUG 3: Nagas under the aegis of the United Naga Council (UNC) observed mass prayer meetings in Naga areas in Manipur today for the early solution of the Naga political issue. Today’s prayer meetings coincided with the 3rd anniversary of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

The mass prayer programmes were held at the ‘tribe hoho’ level, Church level, village level and even at colony level.

Senapati : Frontal organisations and ‘tribe hohos’ jointly organised the programme at Senapati Public Ground where a large number of people participated. ‘Collective Leadership’ member of the NSCN-IM, Rev Puni addressed the gathering at the Senapati programme.

Reports said that prayer programmes were held in community halls and Churches in the village levels in Naga areas under the UNC jurisdiction.

Speaking to Newmai News Network this evening, Gaidon Kamei, president of the UNC, said that the “massive turn-out” of the Naga people to join the prayer programmes in “all the Naga areas” in Manipur have shown that the people are eagerly waiting for the solution. “It also showed that the Naga people are united in supporting the Naga peace process,“ the UNC president said.

According to Gaidon, the Framework Agreement was signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM based on the unique history and situation of the Nagas.

On August 3, 2015, the Government of India and the NSCN-IM signed the Framework Agreement. Three years on the talks are still going on. Both the NSCN-IM and the Government of India representatives have been saying for quite sometimes now that the talks are in “advanced stage”.

CHANDEL : The Anal Naga people’s consultative meeting cum prayer service held today at Panchai Baptist Church, Chandel DHQs has whole heartedly re-endorsed and reaffirmed the Framework Agreement signed between Government of India and the NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015 and the Naga people’s consultative meeting on Indo Naga political talks held at Niathu resort, Dimapur on August 25, 2015.

A joint press release issued by presidents of ALCA, ASR, ALT, ACF and ANTA appreciated and acknowledged the Government of India and the NSCN-IM for signing the Framework Agreement, which must lead to an acceptable and honourable settlement of the Indo Naga issue.

The meeting resolved to reiterate and uphold the resolution of the previous Naga people’s consultative meetings and decided that the Naga people, in one spirit, will work and strive for restoring unity, the statement added.

It further said that the meeting was attended by Anal Civil organisations, chiefs, women, intellectuals, public leaders, political leaders, students, Churches and youth.

UKHRUL : The Tangkhul community gathered today at Ukhrul to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of the Framework Agreement and adopted a three point agenda which was then submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the DC of Ukhrul. The charter of demands included, “the Framework Agreement of 3rd Aug, 2015 signed by the two competent entities should remain a bilateral one. Its sanctity should not be diluted in any form as it will be unacceptable to the Naga people and peace.

“The delay in inking the final pact after the Framework Agreement is dangerous for peace. A resolution should be worked out in no time.

“The peace effort between the two entities should not be subject to the whim and fancy of any third party.”

The memorandum was jointly signed by the presidents of Tangkhul Naga Long, Tangkhul Shanao Long, Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long, Tangkhul Katamnao Long and four zonal chairmen of Tangkhul region.

The programme was organized by Tangkhul Naga Long.

Speaking at the occasion, NSCN (IM) leader MH Raikhan stated that the Framework Agreement has paved the way for the Naga political to move forward.

He said after the agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, leaders of the two entities have been relentlessly working to bring the Indo-Naga political issue to an honourable solution.

“We have to keep aside internal differences at this crucial stage and all differences need to be resolved within the Naga family,” he exhorted. Chairman of Ukhrul Autonomous District Council (UADC) Dickson Kumrah asked the Tangkhul community to contribute all their mite in the endeavour to work out a political solution to the Naga issue to be free from political domination.

President of TNL Weapon Zimik in his welcome address, highlighted how Nagas living in Arunachal, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland and Burma have suffered military atrocities. He said the Government of India after realizing that the Naga issue is a political problem not a military issue signed the peace agreement with the leaders of NSCN (IM) in 1997.

Weapon Zimik also mentioned that in the last meeting with the chief negotiator of NSCN (IM) Th Muivah, the Naga leader informed the southern Naga leaders that Indo-Naga issue is at the final stage and the final pact will be declared anytime. A special prayer session was also held for the collective leaders of the Nagas.

The anniversary observation programme was attended by Ukhrul ADC members and leaders of social organizations (TNL, TMNL, TKS, TSL) and others who packed the Town Hall.