Nahakpam Apabi 3rd Division Football Tournament CSC down IYDO to emerge winners

IMPHAL, Dec 26 : CSC Chanung brushed aside the challenge of IYDO, Yairipok Ningthounai to emerge the champions of the Nahakpam Apabi Memorial 3rd Division Football Tournament at Thambalnu Sports Complex today.

CSC, Chanung played with a purpose from the first minute of the match and made their intentions clear with a series of defence splitting moves from the flanks.

The defence line of IYDO was stretched to the limit and off one such offensive found the net through the boot of Thanglenmang who was well placed near the goal mouth in the 4th minute of the match.

The offensive moves continued even after the early goal and the forward line of CSC continued to torment the defenders of IYDO with some sharp passing.

The open and attacking style of CSC continued, entertaining the spectators who had turned up in large number to witness the final match of the league and they were treated to an entertaining match.

Taking control of the mid field, CSC started dictating terms with some fast moves down the flanks and in the 29th minute, they managed to break the defence line of IYDO. Mamang who was fed with the ball, neatly controlled the ball and after outstepping a couple of defenders, positioned himself well and let go a power packed shot that beat the custodian of IYDO hands down to help his team win the match comfortably.