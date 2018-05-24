NAJAC demands functioning of Govt school in Nungba

Tml, May 23 : The Nungba Sub Division Joint Action Committee (NAJAC), Nungba Sub Division HQs has called on the Chief Minister N Biren Singh to fulfil his promise to make Nungba Government Higher Secondary School functional by this session.

A press release issued by Chairman and secretary of the JAC stated that numerous students in Nungba Sub Division are eagerly waiting for their dreams to come true.

It stated that the CM had made the assurance in front of the public for the welfare of the student’s community of Nungba who are financially deprived.

Despite several efforts and investment in meeting the CM and running from post to post at the Secretariat and Director Education (s) office, no positive response has been received from the State Govt, it asserted.

NAJAC, a permanent coordinating and monitoring committee has compelled to remind the Govt to take immediate necessary action within five days or before the declaration of class X Board exam.

It stated that the Govt should issue a notification/ order before the declaration of the exam and appoint teachers from within the district, utilizing the local human resources.

NAJAC has warned to launch mass agitations and block NH 37 if the Govt fails to fulfil the demands of the JAC within the stipulated time.