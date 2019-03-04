Najma hails Modi, Swaraj for deft diplomacy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 4 : While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj for ensuring good will and friendly relationships with the countries all over the world, more particularly the Gulf Nations and West Asia, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has claimed that the entire world is with India in the fight against terrorism.

She also said that the most appropriate way for India to deal with Pakistan is to isolate the latter economically and politically.

Speaking to media persons at Raj Bhavan today the Governor pointed out that Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj successfully addressed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit recently despite strong opposition from Pakistan on India’s participation at the summit.

She said that the Foreign Minister addressing the OIC Summit for the first time and clearly expressing India’s view point on terrorism, happened for the first time after a gap of 50 years following the failure of the then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed to attend the OIC conference held at Rabat in 1969 due to strong opposition from Pakistan.

Saying that Sushma Swaraj was invited as a guest of honour and given the platform to speak at the ongoing OIC Summit at Abu Dhabi, Najma opined that the initiative was the result of PM Narendra Modi’s continuous effort in creating good will and friendly relation with the world, especially with the Gulf Nations and West Asian countries.

Lauding the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj in handling terrorism and in building good international relationship, the Governor went on to claim that the entire world is with India in fighting terrorism.

While asserting that she backs lobbying and fighting against terrorism in the aftermath of the Indian Parliament attack of 2001, Governor Najma further claimed that India’s relations with UAE and Saudi Arabia has grown during the last 5 years. She then narrated that Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian award was conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and moreover UAE’s Crown Prince attended India’s Republic Day celebration as a special guest. When asked for her opinion on the most appropriate way for dealing with Pakistan, the Governor opined that the most appropriate way would be to isolate the country politically as well as economically.



