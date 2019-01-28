Najma hands over R-Day prizes

Imphal, Jan 27 (DIPR)

The 70th Republic Day celebration, 2019 concluded today with folk dance competition and beating the retreat ceremony held at 1st Bn Manipur Rifles parade ground.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla graced the ceremony as the chief guest and gave away prizes for various categories in connection with the 70th Republic Day celebration, 2019.

Altogether 17 cultural troupes both from hills and valley districts participated in today’s folk dance Competition. Lianda Folk & Classical Academy, Nagamapal Soram Leirak, Imphal West bagged the first prize in the competition while Star Musical Centre, Khurai, Imphal East and Chingu Thangjing Women Cultural Association, Moirang, Bishnupur got the second and third prizes respectively.

Among uniform contingents of the march past category, BSF and CRPF (Male) contingents jointly secured first position, Meghalaya Police won second position while Civil Police (Male), Imphal West and 5th IRB jointly secured the third place. Among mahila contingents, CRPF (Female Contingent), 9th IRB Mahila Contingent and Civil Police Female, Imphal West got the first, second and third positions respectively.

14th Bn NCC Sr Boys & Girls secured the first place in NCC Group of the uniform category while 65 BN Sr NCC Girls and NCC Sr Air Wing secured the second and third places respectively.

Among school contingents, Manipur Public School, National Sports Academy (Boys) and Poiroukhongjin High School jointly won the first position, KGBV Andro and National Sports Academy (Girls) jointly won the second position while TG Higher Secondary School and 2nd Manipur Rifles Unit High School (Boys & Girls) won the third.

Assam Rifles Band, 2nd MR & 2nd IRB Combined Band and Sainik School Band bagged the first, second and third positions among band party contingents of the uniform category. For Cultural Troupe of the Display Category, Vaiphei Cultural Troupe secured first position while Tribal Cultures Research Centre, Noney and Tousem Namchi Youth Club, Tamenglong District won second and third position respectively. In gate construction of the Display Category, Forest Department, Samagara Shiksha, Manipur and Agriculture Department won the first, second and the third prizes respectively.

Relief & Disaster Management (SDRF) secured first position in tableaux display, Directorate of Information and Public Relations secured second while Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur and Tourism Department jointly secured third position.

Special Prizes were also given to Commandant, 1st Bn. Manipur Rifles; Director, IPR; Chief Engineer (PWD); Chief Engineer (PHED); Managing Director (MSPDCL), Commissioner, IMC; Parade Commander, AD/MPTC, Pangei; Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Secretary, Young Eagle Brass Band Association; Social Welfare Department (Differently-Abled Platoon) Secretary, Meitei Sana Leipak Sana Kangla Yek Taret Secretary, Meitei Sana Leipak Kangla Lairembi Taret Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Manipur; Nupilan and Khongjom War Memorial Society, Yaiskul and State Samvad Prabhari BST, Manipur State.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary, DGP and high ranking officials both from civil and police attended the programme.