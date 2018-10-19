Najma inaugurates Assembly Museum and Archives

Imphal, Oct 18 (DIPR)

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla inaugurated the Manipur Legislative Assembly Museum and Archives at Old Manipur Legislative Assembly Building, today.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Minister (Art & Culture) L Jayantakumar Singh, Chairman, Hill Areas Committee TT Haokip, Opposition leader O Ibobi Singh, Deputy Speaker K Robindro Singh and Speaker Manipur Legislative Assembly Y Khemchand Singh as guests of honour and president respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Najma Heptulla said that the inauguration of Manipur Legislative Assembly Museum and Archives is the first of its kind in the history of Manipur Legislative Assembly and is definitely a significant step taken up by the Speaker and his team.

Expressing sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Speaker as well as those who made efforts to open the Museum and Archives, the Governor thanked all those who extended support to the worthy cause as well.

The primary objective of Museum and Archives is to preserve history and maintain the same for its contemporary relevance and for the future. The Museum and Archives of Manipur Legislative Assembly will be a wealth of the glorious political history of Manipur. Its main purpose is to collect, preserve, research, exhibit and interpret historical documents and material for public knowledge and education. It will be a collection of archival materials, rare artifacts, photographs of historical significance and other invaluable items and a perpetual source of precious information and a referral treasure for the eclectics, she added.

The Governor continued that she has full confidence that the Museum and Archives will be of great value and interest to the people of the State and will go a long way in fulfilling their aspirations.

She also lauded the Museum and Archives for its range of invaluable books. “Museums and archives not only serve as the fountainhead of information and knowledge but also keep us connected to the past. We become wiser and our knowledge becomes richer from what we learn in such an institution. We are better equipped to face the future and the wisdom we gain teaches us to negotiate our way for a more fulfilling life. Amongst the cultural institutions, museums enjoy a particularly impressive reputation for trust and integrity built upon their status as collecting institutions, as publicly accountable bodies and as objective commentators,” Najma said.

Museums are said to be about the past, about preserving, researching and recording, as well as presenting and interpreting our history and traditions so that we have a better understanding of our present. In a very meaningful way, therefore, museums are also about the present and the future and not just the past. By establishing this Institution, the Legislative Assembly is rendering a great service to posterity as the young generations will also be greatly benefited from it. It is often said that we are like a rudderless ship on the seas without past knowledge and information to guide us, the Governor conveyed. The students and followers of Manipur political history will not be disappointed with the rich stock available in the Legislative Assembly Museum and Archives as the political history of Manipur pre and after attaining Statehood in 1972 are equally exciting, she added.

The Governor further expressed the need for having longer Assembly sessions so as to enable all the Members to contribute more and to allow discussions to be held at length.

Opposition leader O Ibobi Singh lauded the Speaker for ensuring the inauguration of the Museum and Archives today despite limited resources.

It could be a research institution for political history of Manipur, he added. Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Y Khemchand Singh stated that the Museum and Archives would be a story telling institution about the democratic heritage of Manipur.

He also acknowledged the advice of the Governor for longer Assembly sessions and assured to discuss the same at the Business Advisory Committee meeting in the future.

The Speaker also said that any positive suggestions for the development of the Musuem and Archives from the public is always welcomed.

So far, eight galleries have been established including, Speaker’s chamber, Governor’s gallery, CM’s gallery, Art gallery portraying the political journey of the State, Gallery of the Chairman, Hill Area Committee, Deputy Speaker’s gallery, Secretary’s gallery, former Committee room, former Sound & Monitoring Unit. As part of the function, the Governor released a souvenir.

The other dignitaries also released a guide book of Manipur Legislative Assembly Museum and Archives.

Later, a cash prize of Rs 50,000 was given to Yumnam Saphawangam, the winner of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Museum & Archives Logo competition.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by ex-Speakers, ex-Ministers, ex-MLAs and sitting MLAs among others.