Najma inaugurates health centre at CCpur

Imphal, Jun 22 (DIPR)

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla inaugurated Muolvaiphei Rural Health and Research Centre Hospital (MRH & RC), at Muolvaiphei, Churachandpur district today.

The Governor also attended the graduation ceremony of the 20th batch GNM students of Bethesda School/College of Nursing, Muolvaiphei, Churachandpur.

Speaking at the inaugural function as the chief guest, the Governor said that the service rendered by Rural Health & Research Centre as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for the people in general and the people of the hill areas in particular, for more than two decades is commendable.

It is heartening to know that the Research Centre Hospital is presently running a School of Nursing, a College of Nursing and a Widow Shelter Home and it is poised to further expand its services, she added.

The Governor further said that a graduation ceremony is an important event for any institute, which acknowledges the achievement of the new graduates. Dr Najma Heptulla said that at every graduation ceremonies, she always reminds the students that they are very fortunate to be where they are and that they should thank their teachers, friends and especially their families who have been a constant source of support for them.

The nursing students should keep themselves well grounded and constantly remind themselves that they should try to utilize their full potential for the well being of the society.

After realising the shortcomings of health services in the remote areas in the State, especially the hill districts, she pressured the Central Government for introducing ‘Flying Doctor’ in the State.

Under this initiative, there will be facilities for timely medical assistance to the people through helicopters, she added.

Such a service will be a reality soon as the Central Government has announced to that flying dispensary service in the State will start soon. The Governor further expressed belief that Muolvaiphei Rural Health & Research Centre Hospital will be in a position to fulfil the needs of a health care system in the district to an extent and will also be able to meet the requirements of trained nurses within and outside the State.

She claimed that she has always maintained that Manipur women excel in the hospitality sector and they have a good prospect in life. It is an undeniable fact that the nurses constitute an indispensable cog in the wheel of any health care system in the world and proficient nurses are always in demand. It is known to be a profession of dedication and sacrifice, she added.

The Governor further urged all those who have joined nursing profession to live up to the ideals set by Florence Nightingale who was the embodiment of all the virtues of the profession. She also urged the graduating students to be efficient and to be committed to their profession.

The Governor wished each and every one of the graduating students to be successful in their chosen career and urged them to believe that they will make a major contribution in developing the health sector of Manipur.

As part of the function, the Governor also handed over a certificate and memento to the topper of the 2014-18 student batch of the Nursing College.

Muolvaiphei Village Authority and Hmar Mothers’ Association (HMA) also presented mementos and gifts to the Governor as a mark of respect and for coming to the village.

Mention may be made that Dr Najma Heptulla is the first Governor to visit the place. MLA Dr Chaltonlien Amo, Deputy Commissioner Shyamlal Poonia, SP Rakesh Balwal, Chairman of ADC, Churachandpur, Khaipao Haokip, Chairman, MRH&RC, Dr HL Liensang, Board and Faculty members of the hospital, nursing students, village authorities and villagers also attended the inaugural function.