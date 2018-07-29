Najma inaugurates RIMS ladies hostel

Imphal, Jul 28 (DIPR)

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today inaugurated an 80-bedded Ladies Hostel No 4 at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Addressing the gathering as chief guest of the inaugural function, the Governor said that medical profession is one of the most demanding professions with new challenges all the time. Congratulating the staff of the institute, the Governor said that the addition of the hostel is a significant event in the history of the institute.

She said that she came for the inauguration to encourage the students in their pursuit for excellence. The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has done the Nation a great service by producing many young doctors and specialists contributing substantially to the healthcare system.

The institute is a premier healthcare centre in the NE region and hopefully will become one of the top ranking institutes in the country as well, she said.

The Governor expressed regret over reports of patients complaining of poor service of doctors, malfunctioning of life-saving equipment and non-availability of essential drugs.

She said reports of patients being referred to private hospitals and clinics for further treatment is unfortunate. The facilities and services available at RIMS and other Government hospitals should be better than those of private hospitals and clinics, she added.

Stating that she is an ardent advocate for a good healthcare system in the State specially in the remote rural and hill areas, she said that she vigorously pursued with the Central Government for implementing the ‘Flying Doctor’ concept. ‘Air Dispensary’ is going to be a reality soon and this medical outreach will be in operation in the rural and hill areas of the State, she added.

Taking note of the hardships faced by medical students specially ladies due to non-availability of sufficient hostel facilities, she said the newly inaugurated ladies hostel which can accommodate around 80 students will be a great relief.

She further appealed to the young medical students to take advantage of the health revolution that is taking place in the world and make best use of the opportunities that have been given to them by the institute.

She also advised the students to work hard as much as they can and dream big to do great things in future.

“Patients are your priority and you should care for them with love, affection and devotion”, she added.

Appreciating the current management and staff of RIMS for taking such initiatives for the welfare of the emerging professionals, the Governor said that the students need to be looked after properly so that they can excel in their chosen field. She also asked the Director of the institute to make arrangement to improve road connectivity inside the campus which is in a deplorable condition.

The Governor also expressed dismay over the trend of uploading photographs of injured or people in distress in the social media. She said that time taken in uploading the photographs of the injured or people in distress can be utilised in giving first aid which may save precious lives. Appealing to the media, she said the media must play an active role in discouraging and condemning the trend.

Prof A Santa Singh, Director, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences said that RIMS hospital in now 46 years old and needs replacement of its medical equipments with modern and advanced equipments, and renovation and expansion of its buildings. There is a need for a hike in the budgetary allocation for RIMS, which produces nearly 150 Post Graduate doctors every year and having 1100 beds. He further added that despite the constraints, RIMS, Imphal is complementing Government efforts of reducing maternal and child mortality rates and control the spread of preventable diseases. The institute is also implementing many schemes such as JSSK, JSY, RBSK, CMHT, RCC etc., he added.

RIMS has implemented E-Hospital and Online Registration System (ORS) in the General OPD and Casualty Registration Counter under the initiative of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

From January 2018, free laboratory tests except for MRI & CT scan have been implemented. Swachhta Action Plan (SAP) has also been implemented at RIMS, Imphal, he added.

Prof Ch Arunkumar Singh, Medical Superintendent, RIMS, doctors, faculty members and students of RIMS, attended the inaugural function.