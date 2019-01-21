Najma leads in greeting on Statehood Day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 20 : Dr Najma Heptulla has extended her warmest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Statehood Day which falls on January 21.

In her message, the Governor stated that Manipur became a full-fledged State of the Indian Union on this day in 1972.

Saying that focus should be on every sector to have the desired impact on addressing the needs and aspirations of the people of the State, the Governor appealed all to work together for peace, prosperity and development of the State.

Works Minister Th Biswajit Singh conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Statehood Day.

Since attaining Statehood, Manipur has made rapid strides in the field of development and made sustained effort to keep pace with the rest of the country, the Minister said and appealed all to strive hard to bring all round development in the State.

BJP Manipur Pradesh vice president, M Asnikumar also extended his greetings to the people of the State on the occassion of Statehood Day.

In his message, Asnikumar urged all to work collectively for the development and prosperity of the State.