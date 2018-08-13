Najma leads in recalling August 13 sacrifices

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 12: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has extended best wishes to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of Patriots’ Day 2018.

She conveyed that August 13 is observed every year as Patriots’ Day in memory of those who laid down their lives in the Anglo-Manipuri war which took place towards the end of the 19th century.

The Governor informed that on this day, in 1891, the British hung many of the brave forefathers, including Bir Tikendrajit, for resisting their colonial design.

She further appealed to all the people to take a pledge to stand as one against all challenges to freedom and integrity of the country, rising above caste, creed or religion.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also conveyed best wishes to the people of Manipur on the occasion of Patriots’ Day.

He stated that on this day in 1891 two brave sons of Manipur, Jubraj Bir Tikendrajit Singh and Thangal General, laid down their lives for the cause of their motherland.

The day reminds the people of the supreme and selfless sacrifice made by the forefathers who fought valiantly against the mighty British forces in the Anglo-Manipuri war of 1891 despite knowing that they would be defeated.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the forefathers valued freedom and sovereignty more than their own lives and opined that the present generation must imbibe this sense of patriotism.

MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar also wished the people of Manipur on the occasion of Patriots’ Day.

Stating that the heroics of Yubraj Bir Tikendrajit, Thangal General , Paona Brajabasi and other martyrs cannot be forgotten, he appealed to all to fight against those who stand against the integrity of the State and unite for the development of the State.

Works Minister Th Biswajit Singh also conveyed warm wishes to the people of Manipur and appealed to all to stand united to fight against any challenges to the freedom and integrity of the Nation.