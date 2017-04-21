Governor Najma Heptulla today called on Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him various issues concerning the State.
During the 20-minute meeting, the Governor briefed the Home Minister about the political and law and order situation in Manipur, where a BJP Government assumed power in March, official sources said.
Heptulla also apprised Singh about the development initiatives undertaken by the State’s Biren Singh Government, the sources said.
Najma meets Rajnath
