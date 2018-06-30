Najma, staff donate for flood victims

Imphal, Jun 29 (DIPR)

Governor Najma Heptulla and her entire staff of Raj Bhavan donated one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid the families affected by the recent flood today.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Raj Bhavan and personally received the amount from the Governor at around 10.30 am.

Heptulla also handed over the donation amount which she had received from different individuals and organisations for the same purpose to the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons Heptulla said that the donation amount contributed by her and the Raj Bhawan staff is small but the gesture behind it is important as they wish to convey to the people of the State that they are with them at the hour of crisis.

The Governor stated that she was moved on seeing the pictures of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers supervising flood relief works even by going into flood water.

As such, she along with her entire staff decided to donate one day’s salary to the CM’s Relief Fund to help the flood-affected people.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked the Governor and her entire staff at Raj Bhavan and also all those who had contributed to CMRF for generously contributing their mite at this critical juncture.

It is not the question of how much amount they have contributed what matters is the gesture, love and care shown by the Governor and her staff for the people of the State, he observed. The Chief Minister said that Heptulla’s charismatic nature had inspired many laymen apart from her staff to donate to the relief fund.

He informed that the Central Government has approved urgent allocation of 20,000 quintals of rice, 6000 quintal of dal (lentil), 80,000 litres of edible oil for the State in view of the recent flood. All these items will be lifted within three weeks, he added.

The Centre had released Rs 126 crore for relief and reconstruction of properties devastated by the flood last year, the Chief Minister said while adding that the amount would be released to the DCs and Departments concerned as soon as possible.

Principal Secretary to CM Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary to Governor Th Chittaranjan and other officials of the Governor’s Secretariat were also present at the occasion.