Najma welcomes SC decision on Triple Talaq

Imphal, Aug 23 (PTI) :Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on Triple Talaq saying it will provide Muslim women security.

“The verdict will provide Muslim women security and much needed gender justice,” Heptulla said.

She said, the verdict “undoes the injustice to Muslim women who were victims of a unilateral termination of a matrimonial relationship.” Heptulla also said that the decision should not be politicised as it is a sensitive issue for women of the country.