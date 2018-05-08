Nambul to be dredged

IMPHAL, May 7: As discussed at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren today, the bed of Nambul River would be dredged from its junction with Waishel Maril upto Yangoi Karong so as to reduce the incidence of floods in Imphal city and surrounding areas to some extent. The meeting attended by officials of Water Resources Department, MSPCL and LDA discussed about the dredging the bed of Nambul River from Upokpi to Yangoi Karong as the river is shallower along this section, informed a source.

Following the recent incessant rainfall, water level at Ithai Barrage reached 769.23 m while the water level of Loktak Lake was three meters lower. As such, the meeting decided to check whether the Khordak cross regulator has been functioning properly or not.

A joint team of Water Resources Department and LDA would make a field assessment of the Nambul River bed which would be dredged apart from inspecting the Khordak cross regulator, added the source.