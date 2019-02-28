Named for award

IMPHAL, Feb 28: SI Lakshmi Heisnam, has been selected as one among 101 police officers from 25 States and Union Territories, for receiving this year’s Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.
The award was constituted last year to raise the standard of investigation in the Nation.
