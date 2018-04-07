NAPSA beat Model Club-B by 4 wickets

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : NAPSA, Kha Imphal defeated Model Club by 4 wickets in a Group B league match of the ongoing 2nd T Subol Memorial Veteran T-20 Cricket tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School ground today.

Model Club who won the toss posted a total of 123 runs for 8 in 20 overs. Sunil of Model Club hit the highest of 39 runs in 35 balls while Pyarlal hit 24 runs off 21 balls. Demin and Ajit also contributed 16 and 15 runs in this innings.

Surjit of NAPSA did the star turn for his team picking up 3 wickets while Gautam picked up 2 wickets .Bhogendro also took one wicket in this inning.

Bhogendro made a good start hitting a quick 41 in 23 balls.

Ratankumar and Keshorjit then added 27 and 22 runs respectively keeping the course of victory intact. Surjit also contributed another 10 runs before completing the chase in 17.3 overs losing 6 wickets.

Pyarlal and Chaoba of Model Club took 2 wickets each while Roni claimed 1 wicket in this innings. Bhogendro of NAPSA Kha Imphal was adjudged man of the match for his 41 runs feat and 2 wicket haul.

Cyclone will meet DSA next on April 8.