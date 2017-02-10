NAPSA sweep aside challenge of KSC

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : NAPSA (Kha-Imphal) dished out a beautiful batting display to overwhelm Kuki Sporting Club (KSC) by 7 wickets in the ongoing 5th T-20 Manipur Veteran Circket Tournament at the ground of Oriental College and Model Higher Secondary School today.

On winning the toss, KSC opted to bat and their batsmen did well to keep the scorecard ticking with some sensible batting.

Lenpu led the way making a meaningful 17 runs off 11 balls, picking the loose balls and placing away the good deliveries from doing any harm.

Gogou extended good support compiling 17 runs off 24 balls and managed to carry his bat through the innings.

However the bowlers of NAPSA kept to a good line and length and delivered when it mattered, making sure that wickets kept falling at the other end.

All the frontline bowlers of NAPSA contributed with the ball in keeping a good line and length and not allowing the batsmen of KSC to go after their bowling.

Ratan led the way in scalping two wickets and he was ably assisted by Gautam, Himat and Bhogen who bagged one wicket each and kept a good line and length to keep the scoring rate in check

Despite the good line and length Nganminlen managed to make a quick 10 runs off 12 balls and Lalboi managed a run per ball score of 9 runs.

The innings of KSC folded up at 102 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Set a target of 103 runs to win the match, NAPSA took to the pitch in a systematic manner and did not throw their wickets away.

Knowing that the target was within reach, the batsmen of NAPSA waited for the loose balls.

This approach went off well as the exasperated bowlers of KSC began spraying the balls all over the pitch.

Somorendra led the way in compiling 42 runs off 46 balls while Bhogen made a quick 30 off only 20 balls.

Keshorjit made a meaningful 19 runs off 21 balls.

Gouminlun and Martin bagged one wicket each to let NAPSA waltz to victory by 7 wickets.

For his 42 runs, Somorendro bagged the man of the match award.

Tomorrow Cyclone (Thangmeiband) will take on CCC, Chajing.