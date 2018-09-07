Narrow win for Mirpur FC over Oriental Club

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Sep 6: Mirpur FC edged past Oriental Club, Babupara 2 – 1 today in a Group A league match of the 14th District Level Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) Football Tournament, 2018 which is underway since August 31 being organized by All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA), Jiribam, Manipur at the playground of Jiribam Higher Secondary School with the participation of 8 teams vying for the N Haricharan trophy.

In today’s match, Mirpur FC won the toss and chose the side while Oriental Club, Babupara kick started the play.

Both the team tried hard to pin down each other by displaying some spectacular football skill, however all their efforts has not translated into action as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

In the second half, Oriental Club, Babupara broke the deadlock through Staopu in the 40th minute to give his team the first lead but Mirpur FC equalized the goal difference in the 45th minute through Joseph who also netted another goal two minutes later (47’) to take home the match with 2 – 1 goal for Mirpur FC.

Faruk Khan of Mirpur FC was yellow carded in the 57th while Rejoice of Oriental Club, Babupara was booked in the 65th minute for unsporting behavior by the referee.

Mokamlu FC will meet JYC Jarolpokpi tomorrow in a Group B league match at 3 pm.