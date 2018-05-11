Narrow win for VSO over IVWA in 20th Challenge Cup

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 10: Lilong FC played a goalless draw against Langol FC in a Group C league match while VSO, Tekcham had a narrow 4-3 win over IVWA, Kangjeibung in another Group C league match of the ongoing 20th Challenge Cup Veterans Football Tournament 2018 which is organised under the aegis of All Manipur Veteran Football Association at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal and Lilong Chajing Kanjeibung.

In the first match of the day, Lilong FC and Langol FC put up a tough fight to outdo each other but the match ended in a goalless draw.

In the second match of the day, VSO took a massive 3-0 lead in the first half with three successive goals from S Sanjoy in the 2nd, 4th and 9th minute of the match while S Suresh added another goal in the 31st minute to make it 4-0.

IVWA, Kangjeibung fought back in the second half of the match when Khupneingam netted a goal in the 48th minute which reduced the scoreline to 1-4 while Amom Kom added another goal in the 50th minute to further reduce the scoreline to 2-4. Kh Loken also scored another goal in the 57th minute to make it 3-4 but it was late for IVWA, Kangjeibung and lose the match by 3-4 goals to VSO at the end of the match.

BDVSA, Bishnupur will meet UKSF, Uripok tomorrow in Group B league match at 7.30 am while ASVSC, Sekmai will lock horns with FVT, Taobungkhok in another Group B league match at 8.50 am.Chajing FC will play ABFA, Akampat tomorrow in a Group A league match at 2.00 pm while AMBA, Cheirap will take on IESVA, Imphal East in another Group A league match at 3.20 pm