Nation Builder Award conferred

IMPHAL, Sep 6: Rotary Club Imphal conferred Nation Builder Awards to five Government School teachers with the aim of ensuring total literacy and quality education in the country under Rotary India Literacy Mission.

A press release issued by the president of Rotary Club of Imphal stated that H Minakumar Singh of Bhairodan Maxwell Hindi Primary School, Imphal, H Victoria of Budhimanjuri Junior High School, Sagolband, A Sorojini Devi of Khunthoknganbi Upper Primary School, Thangmeiband, P Dhanapati Devi of Laijing Ningthou Junior High School and L Bimola Devi of Lilashing Khongnangkhong Primary School have been selected for the award which will be distributed on September 8, during the observation of International Literacy Day at Rotary Multiservice Centre, Mantripukhri.