Bishnupur: The National Dengue Day was observed by UKCCL at Ushak Khamgdabi community hall, under the sponsorship of National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, Bishnupur today.

MPCB&KVIB Chairman as well as MLA of Oinam AC, L Radhakishore Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Bishnupur Bobby Waikhom, CMO, Bishnupur Dr H Babychand Devi and Bharatiya Kishan Sangam, manipur president N Indubhoson Singh attended the observation as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.