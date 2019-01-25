National Girl Child Day Scholarship worth Rs 2.5 lakh given to meritorious girl students

CCpur, Jan 24 (DIO)

People’s Initiative for Girl’s Education, Churachandpur (PIGEC) scholarship worth Rs 2.5 lakh and certificates were distributed to a total of 23 meritorious girl students from economically marginalised section of the district today during the significant celebration of National Girl Child Day 2019 under the auspices of Churachandpur District Administration.

It may be mentioned that the funds for the scholarship for the meritorious girls are being appropriated from the corpus fund created out of the proceeds of the FootGal-2018 (Night Futsal tournament for girls held in October last year) as well as contributions made by DLOs and the general public.

The meritorious girls were selected through an examination held earlier this month.

National Girl Child Day 2019 was celebrated with grandeur at DTC Hall, Tuibong with Thari Sitkil, IRS, Assistant Commissioner (Dept of Taxes), Govt of Manipur and Shyam Lal Poonia, DC, Churachandpur as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Thari Sitkil lauded the efforts of the district administration for the cause of the girl child and appealed to the parents to create enabling atmosphere for the girl child wherein they can realise their true potential and help build a more inclusive Churachandpur.

DC Poonia appreciated the efforts of various Government functionaries and civil societies at large in creating the much needed awareness about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative. He said that with the participation of all stakeholders in a constructive way, the sex ratio scenario of the district will have positive results in days to come.

BBBP Nodal Officer from ICDS, medical and education along with DLOs, mothers, students, teachers and civil society members numbering more than 500 joined the district level celebration.

In an attempt to create more awareness on BBBP, a video album of the District’s BBBP Anthem was released on the occasion. Besides, more than 50 mothers from different parts of the district who had delivered girl child during the last three months were honoured by presenting customized traditional baby sling with BBBP logo embossed on them.

Also, about 70 mothers who have completed 100 percent immunization for girl child were felicitated. Frontline workers from ICDS and Health Dept who have contributed towards institutional delivery and counselling of mothers were also felicitated.

Guddi-Gudda (Girl-Boy) boards meant to be displayed at all Anganwadi Centres of the district under 7 ICDS blocks were handed over to CDPOs. The boards will reflect gender-wise child birth in the area and will help in collection of real-time data for better future planning, said officials.

Gift hampers containing sanitary pads, pen BBBP badge, hair clips, etc were handed over to the participating girls. Stalls displaying various interventions and on spot enrolment of beneficiaries for various schemes under Education, Medical and ICDS were put on display while EVM VVPAT awareness was also carried out to sensitise and familiarise people about the voting machines and their voting rights.