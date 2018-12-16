National Jeet Kune Do Championship gets underway

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : National Jeet Kune Do Championship being hoisted by Jeet Kune Do Association of Manipur commenced today at Indoor Hall Khuman Lampak with teams from 7 States (Jammu and Kasmir, Maharashtra, Nagaland, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and hosts Manipur) and Indian Army participating in it. The championship was formally inaugurated in the presence of CAF and PD Minister, Karam Shyam; Fajur Rahim, MLA Wabagai AC; K Meghachandra, SP Imphal East; K James, Retd MFS, Directorate of University and Higher Education; RK Somorendro and Arjuna Awardee, Yumnam Sanathoi as presidium members.

The opening day of the championship saw Manipur win 5 gold and 4 silver medals while Jammu and Kashmir collected 4 gold and 5 silver medals.

Manipur’s gold medals were fetched by T Likson (35-37 kg), S Tompok (39-41 kg), Kh Sanathoi (49-51 kg), O Rishikanta (54 kg) and L Pouram (55-60 kg) while Ph Avinath (61 kg), P Manglemjao (55-58 kg), Ch Borish (58-61 kg) and W Ethoi (61-64 kg) finished second to settle with silver medals.