National kung fu orientation programme begins

Imphal, Aug 21: A five-day National Kung Fu Orientation School Game Training and Camp started at the Audito-rium Hall of the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex today.

Nearly 70 coaches and instructors from 14 states across the country are participating in the programme, which is organised by the All Manipur Kung-Fu Brotherhood Union under the technical guidance of the All India Kung-Fu Federation (AIKF), according to a statement from the union.

Sifu CL Lama, while speaking on the occasion, expressed that the objective of the programme is the gathering of instructors to learn new rules and techniques to provide training for the pro- motion of entry into the school game.

Several dignataries were present on the opening day of the programme.