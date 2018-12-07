National Mathematics Day from Dec 19

IMPHAL, Dec 6

Manipur Science and Technology Council will be organising a 4-day celebration of National Mathematics Day, 2018 from December 19 to 22, this year, at National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (NIELIT), Akampat.

The main feature of the programme will be Mathematics model exhibition-cum-competition, Mathematics competition for the students of class III, IV, V, VI, VII and VIII, Mathematics quiz competition for class IX and X, Mathematics lecture cum interaction, Science film show, Science drama, Mathematics magic, Mathematics puzzle and hand on activities (Origami) etc, said a statement of Manipur Science and Technology Council, Director Th Surendranath Singh.

It further informed that the interested students may collect application forms for various competitions from the office or may download from the website (www.mastec.nic.in).

The last date of submission of the application forms is December 17, 2018.