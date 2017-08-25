National Open Zendokai Karate Championship Manipur clinch team championship title

Imphal, Aug 24: State karatekas racked up 56 gold, 23 silver and 4 bronze medals to become the overall champion in the National Open Zendokai Karate Championship 2017 that was held at the Indoor Sport Hall, Polo in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Forty-three players amas-sed the medals to clinch the team title in Shillong. Out of these karatekas, it can be mentioned that S Tompok Meitei (male 10 years, 30kg category), T Likson (male 13 years, 29kg), S Surjit (male 17 years, 50kg), M Bijeya (female 17 years, 50kg), Priya Loitam (female 17 years, 68kg), M Linthoi Chanu (female 13 years, 37+kg) and S Kananbala (female 18 years, 50kg) bagged gold medals in all the kumite, kata and team kata events.

In addition, another eleven karatekas won all the medals in these three events: Keisham Lanchenba (male 9 years, 25kg ; gold, gold, silver in kumite, kata and team kata), M Roshni (female 11 years, 35kg; G, G, S), S Sanjita (female 10 years, 23+kg; G, G, S), H Memthoi Chanu (female 15 years, 52kg; G, G, S), SM Tajbanu (female 18 years, 60kg; S, S, G), I Indira (female 17 years, 50kg; S,S, S), Akoijam Omita (female 11 years, 27kg; G, G, S), Toijam Anjana (female 11 years, 32kg; S, S, G), H Dayani (female 17 years, 53kg; G, G, S), L Geetanjali (female 18 years, 68kg; G, G, B) and M Soniya (female 18 years, 68kg; G, S, G).