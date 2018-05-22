National Ranking AITA Super Series for U-12 Boys and Girls begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 21 : National Ranking AITA Super Series for Under-12 Boys and Girls being organised under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Manipur Tennis Association kicked-off today at Imphal District Tennis Association Complex, Lamphel. A total of 54 players from 17 different States of India are competing in the singles and double events for both the boys and girls.

Day 1 Round Up

Boys’ singles : State boys shone today in the boys singles competition with Heishnam Shanker, Paras Lukram, Neeraj Thokchom, Senjam Ashwajit and Gavin Wahengbam qualifying for the second round .

Heishnam Shanker got better of Krishnansh Sharma 6-1,6-1 in the first round clash while Gavin Wahengbam beat Krish Ajay Tyagi by 3-1 sets. Gavin lost the second set before returning into the game to secure a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win to advance into second round.

Paras Lukram edged out Ramansh Sharma 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 while Neeraj Thokchom overpowered Harisheek Vavilpally 6-1, 6-3 to move into next round. Senjam Ashwajit also made his way into the next round with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over Rajini Rurik.

In other matches, Dhruv Sachdeva posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Akshaj Subramanian to move into the second round while Anirudh Nallaparaju saw off Ved Aditya Kalita with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Aryan Bora also moved into second round with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over Sreyash Saha while Venkat Batlanki beat Antariksh Tamuly 6-3, 6-3 to advance into the next round. Manan Nath enjoyed a 6-1, 6-0 win over Akansh Subramanian in another match while Siddhant Sharma got better of Agarwal Vedaant by 6-2, 6-0 points to cruise into the next round.

In another match, Darwin Mar NR beat Thongbam Rajiv Kumar 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 while Aaditya Surve outclassed Om Krishna 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round.

Girls’ Singles : Manipur’s Yumnam Thoibi had a dismal day as she went down 3-6, 0-6 in the hand of Kale Dhanvi in the girl’s single competition match. Priyanka Rana had an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Gauri Anshu in another match while Sumeira Jaiswal also defeated Saijayani Banerjee 6-1, 6-1 to move into the next round.

Agnimitra Bhattachary also made her way into the next round of the competition with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Snigdha Patibandla in another match while Sreenidhi Balaji beat Tanisha Roy 6-2, 6-1 to advance into the next round.

Nemha Sara Kispotta also cruised into the second round with an overwhelming 6-0, 6-1 win over local girl, Meidingu N Sanareima. In the last match of the day, Anjana Kris Murthy prevailed over Kavyashree JA to notch up a 6-0, 6-2 win.