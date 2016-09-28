National ranking tournament

IMPHAL, Sep 27: 18 badminton players from the State will take part at the National U-13 and U-15 ranking tournament to be held from October 2 to 8 at Gulbarga, Karnataka. For the boys’ single (U-13) event, Upananda Rajkumar, K Nganba and Ch Ritesh have been selected while Villinda Huidrom and L Diana will represent Manipur in the girls’ event of the same age category. Villinda and Diana will also take part in the doubles event of the age category. For the boys’ single (U-15) event, Bidyasagar Salam, Punshiba Yengkhom, Upananda Rajkumar and Nicky Mayanglambam have been selected while Villinda Huidrom, L Diana, Ksh Maheshwari and Salam Sonia willl represent the State in the girls’ single (U-15) event. Bidyasagar and Punshiba’s pair and Maheswhwari and Sonia’s pair will take part in the doubles events of the same age category.