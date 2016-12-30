National School Games Archery Manipur emerge overall champs

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Manipur were crowned overall champions of the 62nd National Inter-School Games 2016-17 held under the aegis of School Games Federation of India at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Manipur bagged a total of 28 medals including 17 gold, 9 silver and two bronze.

On the penultimate day of the championship today, N Parithoi hauled two gold and one silver medals. Other medal winners of the day included Kh Rahu, Kh Rohit, Rahul Irengbam and Aman Ali (U-14 boys Recurve); Y Anupama and L Seema (U-14 girls); W Leonard, Golmei Chuichui, Ch Rishikesh and Sanamacha Ph (U-17 boys); Th Sani, Y Roshni, Th Surmala and Lumila Ph (U-17 girls).

The championship began from Dec 24.