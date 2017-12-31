National School Games Manipuri boxers won 4 medals

IMPHAL, Dec 30 : U-14 boy’s boxers from Manipur have clinched 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals so far in the 63rd National School Games Boxing Championship 2017 held at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In the final bout of 44 kg category, Thoithoiba defeated Mandeep of Uttarakhand to clinch the gold medal.

Thokchom Amitkumar bagged the silver medal as he went down to Bijeshkumar of UP in the final bout of 46 kg category. T Amarjit (30 kg) and K Roshan (40 kg) finished third in the competition to claim the bronze medals.

The Manipur team are led by Th Amitragopal and M Shyamchandra as manager and coach respectively.