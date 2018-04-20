State girls emerge group winners

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 19 : State U-19 girls football team emerged group winners in the 63rd National School Games for U-19 Boys and Girls Football Tournament which is currently underway at Mumbai.

In the Group B league match staged today, Manipur thrashed Daman and Diu 7-0 to become group leaders.

Manipur started the game with a bang as Bidyarani opened up the account in the very first minute before she scored another two more goals in the 9th and the 45th minute.

Amita (10′), Borkeinya (25′), Babysana (35′) and Sanathokpina (47′) scored one each to complete the 7-0 rout of Daman and Diu.

In the group stage match played earlier, Manipur drubbed Vidya Bharti 8-0.