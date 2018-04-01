National Sub-Junior Wushu Manipur emerge overall team champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 31 : Manipur junior wushu teams shone in the 17th Sub Junior Wushu Championship 2017-18 which concluded today at Jammu to win 36 medals and become overall team champions. State team managed to collect 16 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals from the Taolu events of the championship and 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals in the Sanshou events.

M Rajluxmi won the sanshou gold in the 48 kg category while Kh Choaba, T Priyaluxmi and Th Negita bagged the silver medals in their repective weight categories. H Bhumika Devi was able to get the bronze medal (below 32 kg). In the boys sanshou events, M Dinesh (- 36 kg), Ph Thoibi (-39 kg) and H Priyojit secured bronze medals for Manipur.

Taolu events

In the Group B taolu events of the championship, W Ningthibi fetched a changquan gold while Bonish bagged a three gold medals in the Nandao, Nanquan and non gun event.

Group C events: A Tapas bagged another 3 gold medals for Manipur in the Changquan, Qiangshu and Jianshu events while Thongamba added another gold medal in the gun shu event.

In the girls Group B category, Y Echantombi laid her gold medal in the Daoshu event while W Ninthembi also struck gold in the gunshu event of the same category.

Y Echantombi bagged two silver medals in the changquan and gunshu events while N Christina bagged another silver in the nanquan event. W Ningthibi then also won a silver in the daoshu event.

O Malengngambi also struck two goals in the Taijijian and Taijiquan events of this categories.

For Group C category, Ng Kajal bagged three gold medal in the Changquan, Daoshu and Gunshu events.

In the Group C changquan events, A Thoungamba and L Taniya won one silver medal each.

K Omega also added two bronze medals for Manipur in the Jianshu and quanshu events.

The State teams were led by Th Binapani and O Jiban as Sanshou coach and manager while C Chaobi and M Bimol led the taolu team as coach and manager respectively.