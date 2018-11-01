National Unity Day observed at different districts

DIPR/Our Correspondents

Tbl/Jir/Kak/Tpl/Tml: The District Administration, Thoubal observed “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” (National Unity Day), the birth anninversary of late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and “Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas”, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the conference hall of DC office, Thoubal today.

Deputy Commissioner, Thoubal Haobam Rosita administered the oath of taking all steps to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and communal harmony where the officials who took the oath pledged not to give any scope for violence.

DLOs, officers and staff of DC office were also present on the occasion.

As part of the observance, a “Run for Unity” was organized by NYK Thoubal in which around 150 participants including 50 youths each from Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, officials of NYK Thoubal and volunteers took part.

Run for Unity was flagged off by NYKS State Director, Jackie Ruivah from Kodompokpi ground and culminated at Khongjom War Memorial Complex road while the NYKS State Director led the participants in taking the National Unity pledge.

Meanwhile, 54 Bn Border Security Force (BSF) under the aegis of Sector Head Quarters, BSF CI (Ops), Koirengei celebrated Ekta Diwas at its counter insurgency post and headquarters.

The day was observed by organizing “Run For Unity” at its headquarter Loktak while the Jawans and the Officers of the Battalion run for the unity of the nation which was followed by troop march pass and pledge taking ceremony administered by MKT Simte 2ic, officiating commandant 54 Bn in which the troop swore to preserve the Unity, Integrity and Security of the nation.

In the meantime, as part of ‘Civic Action Programme’ officials of the unit visited Bal Vidya Mandir School Ningthoukhong and presented sports items and two water storage tanks (500 lts) to Laishram Keshav Singh, Principal of the school while the students, teaching staff, and managing committee of the school expressed heartfelt gratitude to the BSF.

Bishnupur: Loktak Power Station has also celebrated “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” today at the office of Chief Engineer (i/c) LPS with high enthusiasm and zeal while Dr LP Singh Chief Medical Officer, LPS administered the Unity Pledge to all the employees to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is popularly known as “Iron Man of India”.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr LP Singh said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was credited with the unification of India and various other reforms in the early days of independence struggle.

Officials, staff from various departments, security personnel, and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Loktak also participated in the programme today.

Kakching: The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) was celebrated in Kakching district today while the DLOs, police personnel and local public participated in the pledge taking ceremony. Later, “Run For Unity” was flagged off from DC office Kakching with grand success.

Tengnoupal: Run for Unity Mini Marathon was organized by Tengnoupal District Police at Moreh today as part of the observance of “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas”.

The Mini Marathon was flagged off by SP Tengnoupal Dr S Ibomcha from near KLP Post, Imphal-Moreh road at around 6.30 am and culminated at the campus of IB, Moreh Police.

Tengnoupal District SP Dr Ibomcha Singh said that the day was observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of first Deputy Prime Minister of India, Vallabhbhai Patel while adding that Rastriya Ekta Diwas was observed to preserve the Unity, Intergrity and Security of the Nation.

SP Tengnoupal Dr S Ibomcha, ASP Robinsun, SDPO Sandip Gopaldash, OC Letkhohao Vaiphei, CDO, police personnel and leaders of CSOs Moreh and public took part in the mini marathon.

Later, prizes were also distributed to the winners of the Mini Marathon while consolation prizes were handed over to other participants.

Tamenglong: To carry the message of “Unity in Diversity” and to permeate the youth with values assimilated by the knowledge and respect about the country’s diverse legacy, the National Service Scheme of Don Bosco College Maram observed the ‘National Unity Day’ today. The event was organised by Sweta William, the programme officer of Unit III and Shyamsunder Luwang the programme officer of Unit II.

National Unity Day is an initiative celebrated every year to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Run for Unity is a nationwide campaign organized to celebrate this occasion which signifies peace and harmony among the fellow citizens of the country.

The event saw active participation from the students and the staff of the college in organizing the celebration and also pronounced involvement as goodwill ambassador in spreading the message of national safety, security and unity while around 300 NSS volunteers took part in the “Run For Unity” short marathon which has evoked the spirit of integrity among the colleagues and fellow mates.

The participants also chanted for Quomi Ekta and Vande Mataram together that has boosted the morale of everyone who came across in their way giving a perfect tribute to the Iron man on his anniversary.

The programme was culminated by thoughtful and inspirational message from the Principal of the college Fr (Dr) KO Sebastian on national security and communal harmony to maintain cohesive peace and unity among the citizens of the country.

Jiribam: Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam also organized “Run For Unity” on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and as part of the observance of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ today.

The ‘Run For Unity’ was flagged off from Chandrapur and culminated at playground of Jiribam Hr Sec School while top officials and staff of various departments in Jiribam including SP Jiribam Police, personnel of 87 Bn CRPF and 27 Assam Rifles took part in the programme.

As part of the observance, pledge taking ceremony was administered to all the participants while national songs were sung during the event.

Speaking at the occasion, ADC Jiribam Peter Salam said that Jiribam District Administration, organized the ‘Run For Unity’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and as part of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

Imphal: Imphal East Deputy Commissioner organised “Run for Unity” in connection with the birth anniversary of (Late) Sardar Vallabhai Patel today.

Speaking on the occasion , DC, Th Chitra Devi said that the rally was participated by District Level Officers (DLOs), officials/staff and public of Imphal East district.

She further said that the rally was organised as a mark of respect to the late leader for his contributions in the development of the Country.

The rally was flagged off by Imphal East DC Th Chitra Devi from Manipur Film Development Corporation (MFDC) and proceeded towards Konung Mamang Road and New Checkon before concluding at DC Complex, Porompat.

An oath taking ceremony was also organised at the office premises after the rally.

Meanwhile, Group Centre, CRPF, Imphal also observed National Unity Day (Ekta Divas) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of (late) Sardar Vallabhai Patel at its Parade Ground today.

CRPF personnel, students of KV and Montessori School performed march past at the parade ground.

Rajesh Kumar, IPS, IGP M & N sector administered the oath to the personnel and the students during the oath taking ceremony.

The observance was attended by Mohender Kumar, DIGP M & N Sector, retd, Brig SK Sharma, DIGP Range Imphal, SK Kanoujia, Dr HC Lingaraj, DIGP (Medical) Ch Imphal and Commandant and Officers of CRPF.

109 Bn CRPF and 5th IRB, TGN also observed National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas).