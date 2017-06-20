Natjang villagers return

IMPHAL, Jun 19: The villagers of Natjang who had moved to Churachandpur on May 30 because of security concerns after kidnapping of one Khaipao Haokip, SS Chief-in-Comd of KTU by KNF (N) cadres from the village, returned to their homes after Assam Rifles intervened in the impasse and assured the villagers of their safety and security.

According to a statement issued by the PRO of IGAR (S), Brigadier Jai Singh Bainsla, Commander 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) visited Churachandpur on June 18 and held discussions with villagers and Kuki leaders to allay their fears. The Assam Rifles provided security and vehicles to the villagers to relocate to Natjang and also gave administrative support to settle down in the village after more than two weeks. The villagers are in process of resuming their normal lives while the Assam Rifles has increased their presence in the remote area.