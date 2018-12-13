Natl Athletic C’ship for Blind Manipur collect 6 medals on Day 3

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 12 : Manipur team have so far amassed 17 medals (3 gold. 8 silver and 6 bronze) in the 21st National Athletic Championship for Blind 2018 being held at Thyagraz Sports Complex, New Delhi since December 10.

The third day of the competition saw Manipur collect 4 silver and 2 bronze medals to enhance the teams’ position.

Asma Sheikh who won two bronze medals in the B-3 category girls’ discus throw and javelin throw events yesterday, managed to win a silver medal in the shot put event by recording a 5.43 m throw while Laishram Joychandra who won a silver in the B-3 category long jump event for boys yesterday, claimed another silver medal today in the javelin throw event recording 24.44 m.

S Bidyarani Devi finished second in the B-1 category girls javelin throw event making a 13.89 m throw to win a silver medal while the other silver medal of the day was bagged by H Bijeta in the B-2 category girls discus throw event making a distance of 11.52 m.

Kh Britibala added the fifth bronze medals to Manipur tally finishing with a 10.82 m throw in the B-2 category girls’ discus throw event while Laishram Joychandra threw 6.50 m in the B-3 category shot put event for boys to add another bronze medal.