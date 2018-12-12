Natl Athletic C’ship for Blind Manipur collect 8 medals on Day 2

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 11 : Manipur team collected 8 medals including 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medal on the second day at the 21st National Athletic Championship for Blind 2018 which is underway at Thyagraz Sports Complex, New Delhi. Manipur now stand high with 11 medals including 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals in the tally.

The second day of the championship witnessed Manipur’s Ph Tamphasana clinch two gold medal in the B-2 category shot put and javelin throw events for girls. She threw 5.45 m in the shot put event to win her first gold medal and managed the farthest 13.20 m in the javelin throw event to claim her second gold medal.

Manjur Hussain fetched a silver medal in the B-2 category shot put event for boys making a 7.88 m throw. L Joychandra added another silver medal for Manipur by finishing second in the B-3 category long jump event posting a 4.28 m jump. K Olivia also won a silver medal in the girls B-3 category long jump event by making a 2.84 m jump.

Azma Sheikh bagged a bronze medal in the Discus throw event for B-3 category girls sending the disc to a distance of 14.23 m while H Bijeta posted a 9.04 m in the javelin throw event for B-2 category girls to win another bronze for Manipur.

Azma Sheikh won another bronze medal in the javelin throw event with a 10.20 m distance.