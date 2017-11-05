Natl conference cum alumni meet begins

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4: A two days National Conference cum Alumni Meet 2017 on the theme “Emerging issues of Quality Education in Manipur” was inaugurated today at the Centenary Hall of Manipur University. The event is being organised by Manipur University Alumni Association (MUAA).

Professor Adya Prasad Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, Manipur University; Prof W Viswanath Singh, president of MUAA and Dean, School of Life Sciences and retired Prof M Iboton Singh graced the function as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Professor Rajmuhon Dean, Mathematical and Physical Sciences, MU gave the welcome speech.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Pandey stated that school, college and university play a significant role in the reformation of the society, likewise alumni association has an equal relevance and importance in the society.

He asserted that education is the backbone of every country and new techniques and strategies can be adopted and suggested by the alumni association for the greater benefit of the region and the State.

The role of MUAA in infrastructural development of Manipur University is of paramount importance, he noted.

Prof Iboton observed that academic growth of an university can be achieved by organising meaningful seminars, conferences and workshops.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Y Rajmani singh, secretary of MUAA.