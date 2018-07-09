Natl Highways cut off, LPG stock for only one day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 8: Both Imphal-Dimapur Highway and Imphal-Jiribam Highway which are said to be the State’s life lines have been cut off.

Imphal-Dimapur highway was cut off after a 100 metre long section sank near Naga Hospital just beyond Kohima.

Imphal-Jiribam highway has been rendered inaccessible after a panel of Barak Bridge bent when a tipper truck engaged in the railway project was crossing it this morning.

According to information received from NHIDCL, the volume of traffic on Imphal-Jiribam increased considerably in tandem with improvement in the highway’s condition. But the increased traffic volume has proved to be a big stress to the highway’s bridges.

Nonetheless, it is expected that repairing of Barak Bridge would be completed by 1 pm tomorrow.

Once the bridge is repaired, the highway would be opened to traffic.

On the other hand, it is reported that restoration of the sunken of portion of Imphal-Dimapur highway would take some days.

Meanwhile, the Government of Nagaland has issued a traffic advisory informing that all heavy vehicles plying between Kohima and Dimapur will be restricted until the sunken portion of the highway is restored.

Nonetheless, light and medium vehicles travelling from Kohima to Dimapur may take the by-pass via Jotsama village while those travelling in the opposite direction may take the by-pass via Peducha to Chesama, said the traffic advisory issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police, Kohima.

On account of the indefinite bandh called by the Thadou Students’ Association and disconnection of Imphal-Dimapur highway, transportation of LPG, petrol, diesel and SK Oil would be suspended.

With the highway disconnected, there would be no movement of CRPF escorted POL and LPG convoys from tomorrow.

There was no movement of POL and CRPF convoys yesterday and today too on account of being Saturday and Sunday, informed a source.

Even though the highways have been cut off, there would be no shortage of petrol and diesel but LPG bottling at Sekmai bottling plant would cease from Monday.

There is only 120 MT of LPG in stock at the bottling plant and this is enough to meet just one day’s requirement.

This situation would not have been so grim if the 40 loaded LPG bullet TTs which were stranded at Khatkhati, Assam on Friday had reached Imphal before the Imphal-Dimapur highway was cut off, added the source.