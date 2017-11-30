‘Natl media ignoring State’

Imphal, Nov 29 Governor Najma Heptulla has said that the National media is not giving “proper place” to Manipur.

The Governor said this while interacting with a delegation of Press Council of India (PCI), Press Association, Indian Journalist Union and Editors Guild of India which called on her here last night.

“The National media is not giving proper place to Manipur and the State has been in the news, only for wrong reasons particularly related with natural calamities and bandhs,” she told the media delegation. PTI