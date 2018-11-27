Natl Rurban Mission now covers Keirao Makting, Saikul

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 26: With the primary objective of aug-menting socio- economic and infrastructural development at rural areas under Shyama Prashad Mukherjee Rurban Mission by developing a cluster of 300 smart villages over the next three years across the country, the Ministry is initiating steps to develop Keirao Mating cluster and Saikul cluster after forming Khangabok cluster in the State.

According to a source, the Shayma Prashad Mu-kherjee Rurban Mission, also dubbed as National Rurban Mission, was laun- ched by the Government of India on November 21, 2016 with an aim to spur social, economic and infrastructure development at rural areas and upgrade these areas to the status of urban areas.

Areas resided by tribal are known as tribal clusters while other village areas come under non-tribal clusters under this mission.

The Ministry of Rural Development will be funding a total of Rs 50 crore including Rs 15 crore under Critical Gap Funding (CGF) for the National Rurban Mission (NRuM) for development of tribal clusters, the source said.

Meanwhile, for non-tribal clusters, a total of Rs 100 crore will be sanctioned including Rs 30 crore under CGF, it added.

The source mentioned that the Department concerned will be utilising the funds, apart from CGF, in taking up any unfinished developmental works in their respective sectors.

It said that a cluster is formed or selected based on decadal growth rate, condition of roads, bridges and schools etc recorded between 2001 and 2011 census operations. The source further stated that a cluster of villages is formed with areas located within a radius of 5 km.

The first cluster being developed in Manipur under NRuM is the Khangabok cluster, it said while adding that a total of six Gram Panchayats are located in the cluster, viz, Khangabok Part I GP, Khangabok Part II GP, Khangabok Part III GP, Sangaiyumpham Part I GP, Sangaiyumpham part II GP and Tentha GP.

It maintained that second instalment funding for Khangabok cluster has been already received following which necessary revamping work of roads, bridges, water supply and drains are underway. The cluster is yet to receive the final instalment .

The areas covered by this cluster can be levelled as urban areas as soon as the ongoing developmental works are complete. Following the recent declaration of the Ministry to form Keirao Makting cluster and Saikul cluster, the Ministry has approved the Integrated Cluster Action Plan (ICAP) for Keirao Mating cluster while necessary process of preparing DPR is going on, it said.

The source added that mandatory works will be initiated right after receiving the first instalment of fund which will come following the Ministry’s approval of the DPR.

Keirao Makting cluster will be formed with eight Gram Panchayats including Bamon Kampu GP, Uchekon Nongpok GP, Basikhong GP, Kiyamgei Muslim Arapti GP, Keirao Makting GP and Keirao GP, it informed.

On the other hand, for tribal cluster, the Ministry has also approved the formation of Saikul cluster within Kangpokpi district under the mission. Altogether 28 villages will come under Saikul cluster, said the source while adding that necessary process for Integrated Cluster Action Plan is underway.

The action plan will be submitted to the Ministry for due approval before the first instalment of fund is released.

Population ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 is covered by one tribal cluster, while a population of 15,000 to 50,000 is covered under a non-tribal cluster, added the source.

It said that the Rural Development Department is the State Nodal Agency for this mission.

The source also added that a State level Empowered Committee and a District Project Management Unit will be formed with the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners as Chairmen of the respective Committees.