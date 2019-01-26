Natl Voters’ Day held under ‘no voter to be left behind’ theme

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Jan 25: The 9th National Voters’ Day 2019 was observed today under the theme ‘No voter to be left behind’ at the City Convention Center, Palace Compound, Imphal East.

The National Voters’ Day was organised by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu talked about the importance of sustaining democracy in the country. Stating that electoral roll is the basic foundation of the election, he said that preparation of the electoral roll in a fair manner is very important.

Urging the voters to check their names in the voters’ list as the fate of the entire Nation depends on elections, he said that voters’ participation is necessary in order to elect good leaders.

Dr Suresh Babu said that there are chances of proxy votes when a voter abstains from exercising his or her right to adult franchise.

He further said that voting percentage is also very critical and Manipur is lucky to be one of the States which usually records high polling percentage.

As part of the function, Dr J Suresh Babu administered the National Voters’ Day pledge to the gathering.

DGP LM Khaute, in his speech, assured that State Police Department in collaboration with the Central forces will take up requisite and elaborate security measures for successful conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. It is important to ensure that all voters turn up to cast their votes to uphold democracy in the country, he added.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), PK Singh appealed to voters to come forward for registration, correction, change of names and address in the electoral roll saying that the revision process will continue till the day of the nomination.

PK Singh said that Manipur is one of the few States which is able to publish its electoral roll in the ERO NET while most other States could not.

As per an instruction of the Election Commission of India, mobile app cVIGIL would be used in the Lok Sabha election to check violation of the model code of conduct. Complaints or information about violation of model code of conduct may be shared through the app. If the complaints are attached with photographic or video evidence, necessary action will be taken up within 100 minutes, said the CEO.

He informed that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be used in all the polling stations of the country in the upcoming election.

He said that the Voters Verification and Information Programme (VVIP) will be launched from New Delhi today.

Stating that toll free voter helpline number 1950 has been launched in the State, he said that Manipur has been positioned in the second place in the entire country in the implementation of the voter helpline number.

After the massive success of the SVEEP campaign, the Election Commission of India (ECI) assigned the task for the National multimedia campaign of the Lok Sabha Elections – 2019 to the CEO Manipur.

Th Chitra Devi, DC Imphal East and Harmeet Singh Pahuja, DC Ukhrul were felicitated with the title of Best District Election Officer for 2018-2019.

Meanwhile Churachand-pur DC Shyam Lal Poonia was felicitated for the Best District Election Officer 2018-2019 for the first level arrangement and execution of checking of EVMs and VVPATs and also for the best initiatives taken during Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign.

Suleiman Daulat Khan, ERO Patsoi & Konthoujam; L Radhakanta Singh, ERO Heirok, Wangjing & Tentha; Kh Lalmani Singh, ERO Karong (ST) & Mao (ST); Sonia Elangbam, ERO Keirao Bitra & Andro and Joel G Haokip, ERO Kangpokpi were also felicitated as best Electoral Registration Officers . Hanjabam Bobby Sharma, AERO Karong (ST); Samson Huidrom, AERO Yaiskul and Wangkhei and T Joseph Lhungdim, AERO Henglep (ST) were felicitated as best Assistant Registration Officers. Md Ejaz Hassan, EO Ukhrul; D Meidimbui, EO Tamenglong and LM Len Singsit, EO, Thoubal were felicitated as best Election Officers for innovativeness, punctuality and outstanding contribution to election related activities. 60 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were also felicitated on the occasion.

As part of the observance, 10 newly enrolled voters were presented Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC).

Apart from felicitating State icons for the SVEEP campaign, prizes were distributed to the winners of the State level lucky draw held among participants of SVEEP campaign.

Aheibam Prahlad, CEO and Creative Director, Fluorescence Communications Private Limited, New Delhi was also felicitated for multimedia designing of the SVEEP campaign. A photo exhibition was also held today.

MH Khan, Additional Chief Secretary; Major General KP Singh, IGAR South, Mahendra, DIG, Imphal Range CRPF, Ramananda Singh, Joint CEO, officials and staff of the Chief Electoral Officer, school students and others attended the function.