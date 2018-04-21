Natural ways to lighten dark underarms 

Shahnaz Husain

The underarm area rarely gives us any trouble but are major cause of embarrassing and frustrating during summer season. Dark underarms sometimes forces us to stop wearing favourite sleeveless top or going out for a swim?

The skin in this area is very sensitive and is susceptible to a variety of problems like rashes, pigmentation, infection, ingrown hair, and even pimples due to use of skin products which contains chemicals .The excessive use of deodorants causes discoloration and dead cells accumulate in the underarm area and cause darkness.

Darkening of the skin under the arms is common. This may be caused by reaction to antiperspirants, deodorants or some hair removal creams. There can be a reaction to alcohol or certain perfumes in deodorants. Shaving can also cause darkening of the skin.

The other reasons may be perspiration, sun-exposure or hereditary factors. Dark skin under the arms poses a problem where clothes and grooming are concerned, making it impossible to wear sleeveless or strappy dresses. The good news is that regular use of herbal remedies can lighten and brighten dark underarms in few months time.

Home remedies for lightening under-arm skin colour: Waxing is the best option, as it removes hair by the roots. As such, it is said to weaken the follicles over a period of time and thus discourage hair growth. The lemon and sugar mixture used for waxing would itself help to lighten the skin, as lemon juice helps to make skin colour lighter. Combined with sugar it is more effective. Waxing is the best option, as it removes hair by the roots. As such, it is said to weaken the follicles over a period of time and thus discourage hair growth. The lemon and sugar mixture used by most beauty parlours also helps to lighten skin colour. Ready-to-use wax and waxing strips are also available, but getting your waxing done at a beauty parlour may give better results.

For dark skin under the arms, mix gram flour (besan) with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric into a paste. Apply three times a week on the area and wash it off after half an hour. Yogurt contains lactic acid and helps to lighten skin colour. Turmeric is also a mild natural bleach.

Both cucumber and lemon juice help to lighten skin colour. Mix them in equal quantities and apply under the arms 3 or 4 times a week. Wash if with plain water after 15 minutes. Rice flour can be mixed with yogurt and used as a scrub under the arms. Apply the paste and leave on for 15 minutes.

Then moisten the area and rub it gently on the skin, washing off with plain water. Rice flour helps to remove the dead cells along with their contained pigment.

Potato juice may be applied under the arms daily to make the skin colour lighter. Apply and leave on for 20 minutes. Wash off with plain water. Mix baking soda with water into a paste and apply under the arms daily. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash off with water. Sesame seed (til) oil mixed with coconut oil can be applied and massaged daily. Sesame seed oil has SPF and helps in cases of sun-damaged skin. Coconut oil contains vitamin E, which benefits the skin and helps to lighten the skin colour.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India)