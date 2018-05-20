Naturopathy as career option – Part 2

Ranjan K Baruah

In our last edition we have published about naturopathy and this edition we are publishing about the courses and some institutes in India where students may pursue this course. Indian Naturopathy movement started mainly in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat. It may also be mentioned that modern Naturopathy movement was started in Germany and other western countries with Water Cure (Hydrotherapy) therapy. Naturopathy is Recognised and well accepted as an independent System of Medicine. The development and promotion of Yoga and Naturopathy could not be attained as expected at par with Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy due to huge dearth for qualified manpower. However, in the recent years, many NGOs and Voluntary Organizations have come up to establish Yoga and Naturopathy Health Homes as well as Degree Colleges. At present, there are 12 such Colleges in India, three in Karnataka affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore; four in Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University, Chennai; two in Andhra Pradesh, University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada; one in AYUSH University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, one in Bharkatulla University, Bhopal & Ayurveda University, Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is quite interesting that many of the Modern Medical Institutes of the country took a serious effort to prove the efficacy of Yoga and its various aspects. In the past this was 4 years course leading to Diploma in Naturopathy (N.D.) Including Yoga, at Hyderabad – 1970 to 1990. At present this is 5 ½ years (4 ½ yr course + 1 yr Internship) Degree course leading to Bachelor of Naturopathy & Yogic Sciences (B.N.Y.S.) since 1989. This area brings more opportunity as people are looking for alternative medicine. Our students may plan up their career in the field too. Naturopathy is getting increasingly popular in all countries. There is great scope for naturopathy as a professional career. In India naturopaths are appointed in government as well as private hospitals and health centres. They can also start their own venture and start their own ventures as most of the Naturopaths enter the field through private practice. Job opportunities are available as consultants in wellness centres, nutrition centres, hospitals, health care centre etc. Other career opportunities include academics, community health service settings, social welfare, manufacturing and sale of natural products and health retreats. They can work as consultants or sales representatives of natural product companies. Aspirants may find employment in many luxury hotels and health resorts equipped with naturopathic treatment centres.

Updates – DU Admission: Aspirants may apply for admission in various courses offered by University of Delhi for the academic year of 2018-19. Students may apply online for admissions into under graduate, post graduate and other courses. DU has already issued press release related to admission for current academic year. Interested may visit the website of DU and apply via online mode.

SBI Youth for India: Recognized as the flagship program of SBI Foundation, it is a 13-month long fellowship that enables nation’s youth to work on rural development projects in partnership with experienced NGOs. The fellowship provides a framework for India’s best minds to join hands with rural communities, emphathise with their struggles and connect with their aspirations. Stipend is provided to all selected fellows. Graduates and aged between 21 to 32 may apply before 23rd May via online mode.

RBI Scholarship Scheme: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Scholarship Scheme 2018 invites applications from full-time faculty members teaching economics or finance in UGC/AICTE recognised universities/colleges. The objective of the scholarship is to increase awareness about the activities of the Reserve Bank. The scholarship is provided by Reserve Bank of India which is India’s central banking institution and controls the monetary policy of the Indian rupee. Interested may apply before 31st May.