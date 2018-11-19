IMPHAL, Nov 18: Direc-torate of Ayush, Lamphelpat and State Ayush Society Manipur jointly organised the 1st Naturopathy Day at Indian Medical Association (Ima) Hall, Lamphel, today.

The event was graced by Health Minister, L Jayan-takumar, Director Ayush, Dr A Guneshwor and Addl Director/member secy EC State Ayush Society, Mani-pur Dr Y Lukhoi as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, L Jayantakumar spoke about the contributions made by AYUSH in health sector globally.

Saying that innovative ideas are needed to elevate the existing standard of naturopathy to another level, the Minister urged all the concerned to work with determination for the welfare of the society.

L Jayantakumar also said that a programme called “Arogya Mela” will be held from December 6 to 19 to promote/develop Ayush sector.