NBMYA office inaugurated

JIRIBAM, Aug 6: Office for Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Youth Association (NBMYA) was inaugurated on July 31 in the presence of P Jiten Singh, president Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Mahasabha State

Committee (NBMMSC), Manipur as chairman at Goalkhalda, Borobekra while a discussion programme was also held regarding the Manipur People’s Bill 2018. In the inaugural ceremony, responsibilities and accountability were also fixed for president M Chandrakanta Singh, vice-presidents L Bidhyapati Singh and T Tilababu Singh, general secretary P Poromeshwar Singh, Assistant secretaries M Nishu Singh, Kh Robindra Singh, information secretary P Bipin Singh, Assistant information secretary Bisheshwar Sharma and coordinator executive members

Th Bishwajit Singh Assistant information secretary.